iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.95

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 90908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,989 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.