iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.95

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $105.95 and last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 90908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.07.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.