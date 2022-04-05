iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.

Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.63. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $108.16.

