iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 363.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

IVW stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,824,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,096,708. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.76. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.