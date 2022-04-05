iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Stake Raised by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,633,000 after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA IYC traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. 52,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.01. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

