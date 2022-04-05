iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Stock Position Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574,829 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,140 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,412,000 after purchasing an additional 974,201 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.04. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

