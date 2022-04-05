iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 76,795 shares.The stock last traded at $203.65 and had previously closed at $201.98.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.19 and a 200 day moving average of $193.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,966,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

