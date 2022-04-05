Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Market Perform

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTYGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRRTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.