Itau BBA Securities Downgrades Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRRTY has been the topic of several other research reports. Bradesco Corretora cut Marfrig Global Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut Marfrig Global Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRRTY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33. Marfrig Global Foods has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $5.06.

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food and food service industries in Brazil, the United States, Uruguay, and Argentina. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as beef, lamb, and fish, as well as plant-based proteins; and various other food products, including frozen vegetables, sheep, fish, and sauces.

