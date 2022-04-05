Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.33% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of FTXO opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.88. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

