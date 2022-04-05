Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $986,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,283 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after buying an additional 608,421 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 874,925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,789,000 after buying an additional 543,700 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

