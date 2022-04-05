Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 1,674.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of United States Steel worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth $56,890,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 21.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 709,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.30.

NYSE:X opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

