Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $702,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.80.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $484.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $434.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.79. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $391.28 and a twelve month high of $485.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

