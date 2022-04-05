Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,567,000 after buying an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,777,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,788 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51.

