Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 889.7% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 743,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,594,000 after acquiring an additional 668,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.19 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.11 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200-day moving average of $85.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

