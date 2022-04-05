Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 53,104 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,104 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

DGX opened at $134.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $146.08. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

