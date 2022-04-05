Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHG) Insider Nelson Peltz Purchases 201,005 Shares of Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (ASX:JHGGet Rating) insider Nelson Peltz bought 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$35.71 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of A$7,177,888.55 ($5,396,908.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were paid a $0.5358 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.47. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

About Janus Henderson Group (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

