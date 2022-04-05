Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Advantage Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FA)

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Advantage in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of First Advantage from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.06.

NYSE FA opened at $20.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. First Advantage has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.16.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,472,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

