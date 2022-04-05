Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Siltronic in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siltronic’s FY2023 earnings at $12.84 EPS.

Get Siltronic alerts:

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $430.71 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €135.00 ($148.35) to €115.00 ($126.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €120.00 ($131.87) to €96.00 ($105.49) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Siltronic from €145.00 ($159.34) to €110.00 ($120.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SSLLF opened at $104.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $162.80.

Siltronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.