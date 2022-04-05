Jody S. Lindell Sells 700 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total transaction of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COO stock opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $402.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.81. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $368.78 and a one year high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,741,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

