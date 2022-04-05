Joel Riddle Purchases 121,187 Shares of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Joel Riddle acquired 121,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,841.68 ($24,692.99).
Joel Riddle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 11th, Joel Riddle bought 55,700 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,102.50 ($13,610.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 9.96.
Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.
