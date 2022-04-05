John Edward Caldwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

