John Edward Caldwell Sells 10,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $106.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,816,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,135,664. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.04.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
