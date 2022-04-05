John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 3,000 Shares of BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Stock

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2022

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIGet Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 1st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $12,750.00.
  • On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $12,600.00.
  • On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $12,780.00.
  • On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $11,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $13,470.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total transaction of $12,810.00.

NASDAQ BFI opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $15.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFI. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BurgerFi International by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

