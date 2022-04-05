Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) will report $6.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International reported sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.83 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $66.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,614. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.