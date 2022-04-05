JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €245.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given a €245.00 ($269.23) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €221.47 ($243.37).

MTU Aero Engines stock traded down €0.20 ($0.22) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €207.80 ($228.35). 186,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,994. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €201.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.42.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

