JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $276.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $278.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Argus increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.32.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $229.71 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $258.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -765.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after buying an additional 1,702,889 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $371,552,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $87,917,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $68,144,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

