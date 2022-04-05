JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Reduced by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 125,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 65,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.17. 121,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.27 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day moving average is $156.03. The stock has a market cap of $396.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

