JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $59,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.35. 410,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,630,912. The company has a market capitalization of $396.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.27 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

