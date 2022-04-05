Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,700 ($87.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,095.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £423.51 million and a P/E ratio of 33.80. Judges Scientific has a 52-week low of GBX 5,700 ($74.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,800 ($115.41).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 47 ($0.62) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

