Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $92.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.71. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

