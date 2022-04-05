Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

KMDA stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

