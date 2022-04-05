Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,185.0% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,519,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384,412 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,973,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,239,000 after buying an additional 817,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,122,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,045,000 after buying an additional 554,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.79. 111,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,674. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07.

