Kanawha Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $145,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The stock had a trading volume of 22,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,720. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.02 and a 12-month high of $21.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.