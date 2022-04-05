Kanawha Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 508,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,101,000 after buying an additional 61,565 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,051,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.34.

NYSE:RY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.47. 702,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,479. The company has a market capitalization of $156.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $119.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

