Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VONV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,159 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,732,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,768,000 after buying an additional 28,660 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,284,000 after buying an additional 81,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,865,000 after acquiring an additional 251,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,407. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.24 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.301 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

