Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.05. 250,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,338,747. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.