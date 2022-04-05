Kanawha Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $156.77. 86,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,251,497. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

