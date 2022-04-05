Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.05. The stock had a trading volume of 277,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,990,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.99. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 2.01.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

About Schlumberger (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.