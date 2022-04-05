Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 483 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Unilever by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 185,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,041. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

