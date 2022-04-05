Kanawha Capital Management LLC Sells 85 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.92.

NYSE MMC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,992. The company has a market capitalization of $85.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.45 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

