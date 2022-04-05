Karat Packaging (KRT) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Karat Packaging to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

20.7% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Karat Packaging and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 5 0 3.00 Karat Packaging Competitors 115 667 787 40 2.47

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.38%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 34.36%. Given Karat Packaging’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Karat Packaging has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million $20.78 million 18.02 Karat Packaging Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 17.98

Karat Packaging’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Karat Packaging. Karat Packaging is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.70% 19.79% 10.45% Karat Packaging Competitors 3.94% 3.26% 5.07%

About Karat Packaging (Get Rating)

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Chino, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.