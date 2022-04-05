Keel Point LLC Has $257,000 Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $130.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock valued at $45,925,395. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

