Keel Point LLC Invests $202,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Keel Point LLC owned about 0.05% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 84,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.62. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $68.25.

