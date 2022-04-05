Keel Point LLC Sells 609 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,570,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,607 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 259,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,745 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,439,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,260,000 after purchasing an additional 385,565 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3,160.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 780,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,065,000 after purchasing an additional 756,208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

