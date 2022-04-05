Keel Point LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 33,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period.

XSVM opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.27. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.17.

