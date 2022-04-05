Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 32,700 Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.11% of Esperion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $329.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.67. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

