Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,898 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,690,000 after purchasing an additional 174,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 132,003 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Black Hills by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $76.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.23.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

