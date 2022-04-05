Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,821 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

NYSE:SU opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

