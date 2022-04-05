Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,220,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 98,368 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.