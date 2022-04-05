Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAPR. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 40.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 35,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $39.46.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:NAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.