Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $200,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ferguson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 649.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($203.28) to £140 ($183.61) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,092.25.

FERG stock opened at $134.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.51. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $124.81 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

