Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $202,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $89,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $452,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,212 shares of company stock valued at $785,094 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.